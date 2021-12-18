STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maoist camp busted in Odisha's Nuapada

A Maoist camp was busted following an exchange of fire between a joint team of security forces and red rebels at Patdhara reserve forest in Nuapada district on Friday.

Published: 18th December 2021 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Articles seized from the Maoist camp during raid, Dec 17, 2021

Articles seized from the Maoist camp during raid, Dec 17, 2021. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NUAPADA:  A Maoist camp was busted following an exchange of fire between a joint team of security forces and red rebels at Patdhara reserve forest in Nuapada district on Friday. However, the red rebels managed to flee.

The operation by the Special Operations Group (SOG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) took place on Thursday, when the team reached Jholaparha area and surrounded the Maoists who were stay put in a camp, asking them to surrender. Soon, the red rebels started indiscriminate firing at the security forces and the team retaliated. 

However, in the melee, the Maoists fled. The SOG raided the camp and seized a number of articles including solar panels, batteries, knives, scissors ropes, Maoist literature besides other daily use items. No arms or ammunition were found from the camp. Until the last reports came in, the combing operation was underway in the area.

Speaking to mediapersons on the day, SP, Nuapada Pratyush Diwakar said, “Around 15 to 20 Maoists were present in the camp. Our operation is ongoing and we are reviewing the seizures from the camp for further investigation.” 

