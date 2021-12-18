STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

NGT stays work on Bhubaneswar civic body’s material recovery facility

The NGT east zone bench order came on a plea filed by Sikharchandi residents Biranchi Narayan Mallick and three others that argued that the construction could not be continued without forest clearance

Published: 18th December 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

National Green Tribunal.

National Green Tribunal. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday restrained the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) from carrying out construction of a material recovery facility near Sikharchandi in Patia area of Bhubaneswar after a petition was filed alleging unauthorised use of forest land.

The NGT east zone bench order came on a plea filed by Sikharchandi residents Biranchi Narayan Mallick and three others. Advocate Sankar Prasad Pani appearing for the petitioners argued that the construction cannot be carried out in the absence of forest clearance from the Central government. 

The BMC has already engaged a contractor for the project work and construction of boundary wall and land levelling are being done on a five-acre area, Pani claimed, while seeking urgent stay on the construction activities.

The petition claimed that the land on which BMC plans to construct the material recovery facility was being used by the people of Sikharchandi for cremation and burial purposes since they were rehabilitated by BMC in the area in 1990. 

A micro-compost centre and a high school had already come up in the area. If the remaining portion of the land is used for the material recovery facility, then the people of Sikharchandi will face problems for cremation, the petitioners said.

In another matter, the NGT had on October 4, 2017, already granted a stay order over 260 acres of forest land in Patia area including the patch in question in the present proceeding. The BMC was forcibly going ahead with the facility in violation of the NGT order, the petitioners alleged.

The bench of Justice B Amit Sthalekar (judicial member) and Saibal Dasgupta (expert member) issued notices to the Central government, BMC, DFO of Chandaka wildlife division), Khurda Collector and others while seeking their reply by February 5, 2022, the date fixed for the next hearing on the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation BMC material recovery centre Bhubaneswar material recovery centre National Green Tribunal
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp