STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha's Badapalli sarpanch spotted seeking alms in Ganjam district

Thanks to the reservation policy and empowerment of women, Hema got an opportunity to represent her people and become sarpanch in 2017.

Published: 18th December 2021 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Sarpanch Hema Nayak begs to support her family

Sarpanch Hema Nayak begs to support her family. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: On Thursday, Hema Nayak was seen with Suryamani Baidya, Khalikote MLA, during distribution of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojna (BSKY) health smart card distribution. She is, after all, the sarpanch of Badapalli.

But on all other days, she reportedly goes from village to village seeking alms to support herself and her family. Badapalli is a gram panchayat under Khallikote block of Ganjam district. Thanks to the reservation policy and empowerment of women, Hema got an opportunity to represent her people and become sarpanch in 2017.

Badapalli is a remote and tribal dominated village surrounded by hills and forests and has a lone SC family. When the sarpanch's post was reserved for an SC woman, Hema was elected uncontested.

Irony though is, her tenure is about to end but most of the women in the village do not know her as sarpanch. Even Hema herself apparently does not know officials of the panchayat and even the BDO. How the GP's development works are executed remains a mystery.

Sources say 60-year-old Hema's husband works as a peon with the local panchayat office. The family lives in a dilapidated house with her husband, younger son and two daughter-in-laws. Elder son is a migrant worker while the younger one is a daily wager.

The local administration, however, expressed ignorance over her plight. Khallikote BDO Mitali Patra told thie paper that Hema is getting a honorarium of Rs 2,350 per month. Besides, a house under Indira Awas Yojana has been allotted to her family. The BDO said, her husband is around 70-years-old and also getting old age pension.

Recently, the panchayat also contemplated to engage her son as peon. "However, I will visit her tomorrow and will check the facts," said the BDO. Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange, too, expressed his surprise over the begging issue and assured to check it with the authorities.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojna Suryamani Baidya Hema Nayak Ganjam district Odisha beggar sarpanch
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp