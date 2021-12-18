Real estate firm faces action over EC violation in City

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Taking a tough stand, the Forest and Environment Department has asked the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) to initiate legal action against real estate firm Mani Tribhuvan over violation of Environmental Clearance (EC) conditions of an existing housing project.

The OSPCB has been recommended to take legal action as per the provisions of Environment (Protection) Act 1986 and not to issue of consent to operate and occupancy certificate till the project proponent Mani Tribhuvan, formerly known as Mani Tirumala Projects Pvt Ltd, obtains the EC and complies with environment clearance conditions.

Director, Environment, in a letter to the OSPCB member secretary, pointed out that Mani Tribhuvan had obtained environmental clearance during 2011 for construction of residential project and subsequently applied for expansion.

The State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) sub-committee that inspected the project in 2018 observed violation of EC conditions on part of Mani Tribhuvan and reported the same to the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) which in turn informed the same to the government suggesting legal action against the project proponent. The firm apparently did not adhere to the 30 per cent green space in the phase I of the project. The second phase of the project is also under scanner.

The OSPCB has been asked by the department to initiate action as per the Environmental Impact Assessment notification 2006 and MoEF&CC notification 2017 which specifies that in case of violation of EC norms “action will be taken against the project proponent by the respective state or pollution control board under section 19 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.”