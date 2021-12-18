STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

‘State yet to give HC bench proposal to Centre’

Union Law Min told Lok Sabha that no complete proposal on setting up of Orissa HC benches is pending with Ministry

Published: 18th December 2021 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the establishment of permanent Orissa High Court (HC) benches in western and southern Odisha remains a major demand of the people of the regions, the State government is yet to submit a complete proposal to the Centre.Union Minister for Law Kiren Rijiju told the Lok Sabha on Friday that at present, no complete proposal regarding setting up of benches of Orissa HC is pending with the Central government.

Replying to an unstarred question from Basant Panda (BJP), Saptagiri Ulaka (Congress) and Sougata Ray (TMC), the Minister said that HC benches are established in accordance with the recommendations made by the Jaswant Singh Commission and judgement pronounced by the Supreme Court. The process is initiated after due consideration of a complete proposal from the state government which has to provide information on expenditure and infrastructural facilities required and the Chief Justice of the HC concerned who is required to look after the day to day administration. The proposal to be complete should also have the consent of the Governor of the state concerned.

On Odisha government’s request for setting up of the Orissa HC benches in western and southern regions, the Centre had asked it to work out details of the proposed benches including its location in consultation with Orissa HC. However, no response has been received yet, he said. 

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had demanded the establishment of permanent benches of the High Court in the areas in September, 2018. He again wrote to then Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in January, 2019 requesting him to take steps for establishment of separate benches in view of the unrelenting agitation by the people.

In February this year, Prasad had said that the Centre will initiate the process after receiving a complete proposal on the location and jurisdiction of the proposed High Court benches, the land required for the construction of the building and the residential area for the judges with the consent of the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court and the Governor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp