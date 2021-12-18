STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wild tusker inflicts damage in Odisha's Jajpur

A wild tusker strayed into some villages under Sukinda block, creating panic among locals for the past three days.

elephant

Representational Photo (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A wild tusker strayed into some villages under Sukinda block, creating panic among locals for the past three days.

Residents of Rajagola and Haripur villages spotted the wild elephant on Wednesday night. It then reached Pimpudia village after crossing Golakpur, Dalki and Mangalpur villages on Thursday, subsequently marching to Jharanasahi and reaching Chatkipasi village on Friday, destroying large areas of paddy and vegetable fields. Fear gripped villagers who stayed indoors and urged Forest department officials to chase the elephant away from the area as soon as possible. 

Tomka ranger Bipin Behari Routray said the wild tusker is entering into human habitat in the night. “The elephant has come the area from Sadangi forest of neighbouring Dhenkanal district and we are keeping a close eye on its movement,” added Routray. 

