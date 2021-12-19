42 families bid adieu to Debrigarh sanctuary, own a place few kms away  

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Forty-two families from Lambipali village within Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary relocated to a place under Tangarpali panchayat in the district on Friday. Situated 5 kms away from the sanctuary, the new settlement has also been named as Lambipali.

An initiative of the Hirakud Wildlife Division to minimize human pressure and inviolate space for wildlife, about 80 people shifted to the colony under the supervision of forest department and district administration.

The first of the four villages proposed to be relocated from within the sanctuary, the villagers of Lambipali worked as mason and labourers to complete construction work at the new colony within a month. Among other amenities, community toilets, separate bathing ghat for women, water facilities including filters and proper drainage have been ensured. The relocation colony has also been provided electricity connection.

A villager of Lambipali, Prabhati said, “We have been given all the facilities we were promised. We also have a toilet besides the water and electricity supply.” Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Wildlife Division, Anshu Pragyan Das said village relocation from protected areas is mutually worthwhile for both nature and humans. Socially and economically it provides better life to community who have spent long years isolated from outside world and sidewise relocation secures wildlife habitat and reduces pressure, she added.

“Apart from getting healthcare and education, most importantly, the next generation will not be dependent on natural resource anymore and have broader livelihood opportunities, less conflict and both nature and humans survive in their own space,” she added.

Earlier this year in July, the Division planned to relocate certain villages inside the Debrigarh Sanctuary, with an objective to reduce human-animal conflict within the Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary and facilitate better sustenance to the people depending on the forest. The four villages selected for relocation were Lambipali, Kurumkel, Bhutuli and Rengali.

Subsequently, in early August, the division undertook a series of confidence building measures to intimate the villagers about the State Government Policy on village relocation and convince the villagers. As per the policy each beneficiary family is entitled to get a financial aid of Rs 15 lakhs from the forest department. This apart in convergence with the district administration, they will be provided with 10 decimiles of land with a pucca house through housing scheme along with all other basic facilities including health, education and road connectivity.

On August 25, all the residents of Lambipali expressed their willingness in Gramsabha for relocation to outside Sanctuary where they can availed basis facilities of life.

Towards better life

Lambipali was established inside Debrigarh sanctuary in 1908

Later, many other labourers migrated there in search of shelter

Residents lived in extreme conditions without road connectivity or basic amenities

They were unable to do cultivation due to frequent movement of wildlife

Temporary work for Kurumkel and Bhutuli villagers is under progress in Chakramal