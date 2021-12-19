STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

7 miscreants arrested for conning, looting in Odisha

Balichandrapur police, on Friday, arrested seven persons for allegedly conducting a raid on a business house in local market impersonating as commercial tax officers.

Published: 19th December 2021 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  Balichandrapur police, on Friday, arrested seven persons for allegedly conducting a raid on a business house in local market impersonating as commercial tax officers. The accused have been identified as Asit Kumar Sahoo, Prasant Kumar Mallik and Sandip Rana, all from Chhatia village in Jajpur district, Shakti Prasad Nayak of Bagalpur, Kanhu Charan Sahoo of Bahadalapur of Khurda district, Manas Khatua of Bahada village in Nayagarh and Biranchi Narayan Sahoo of Nuapatana in Jagatsinghpur district.

According to police, the seven accused visited the grocery store of one Ranjan Kumar Pradhan  in Balichandrapur market on Thursday  when goods were being unloaded at the shop from a truck. Identifying themselves  as commercial tax officers from the local Jajpur office, they claimed to have come to check the Goods and Service Tax (GST) of the shop. They asked Pradhan to show some bills and when he refused, they allegedly stopped the unloading of the goods and  took the goods laden truck with them, police said. Pradhan informed the incident to the local police and registered a complaint. 

Chasing the accused, police caught hold of all the accused near Nuahat under Barachana police limits and took them to the police station. A case has been registered and the accused produced in the local court on Saturday. They were later remanded to judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp