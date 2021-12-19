CB chief visits Puri; Lie-detection test likely

By Express News Service

PURI: The Additional Director General (ADG) of Odisha Police Crime Branch, Sanjeev Panda reached Puri on Saturday to review the investigation into the sensational murder case of Chittaranjan Palei, a close aide of the deputy chairperson of Odisha Planning Board and senior BJD leader Sanjay Dasburma.

Panda, along with a scientific team, visited the crime spots, took stock of the progress in the case with Puri SP K Vishal Singh and the crime branch investigating team. As per sources, since the main accused Jagannath Sarangi has been changing his statements frequently, police is planning to conduct a lie-detection test on him and some other suspects. “Although statements of Chitta’s family and friends have been recorded, we are yet to ascertain whether it is a case of murder or accident,” said Panda to mediapersons on the day.

Chitta had gone to attend a picnic with his friends on Friday night. When he did not return home, family members lodged a missing complaint with police. During search, the cops found Jagannath with critical injuries near Gadamrugasira village within Sadar police limits. Police also found blood stains and Chitta’s belongings at the spot and on Sunday, his body with multiple injury marks was fished out from Nuanai river. Chitta’s sister Gili Palei and uncle Purna Chandra Palei alleged that he was murdered in a planned manner by his friend Jagannath.