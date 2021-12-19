STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ganjam admin says all honky-dory with sarpanch

Ganjam administration on Saturday swung into action and reached out to Badapali sarpanch Hema Nayak and provided assistance to the 60-year-old woman.

Published: 19th December 2021

Sarpanch Hema Nayak with Khallikote tehsildar RK Patnaik and BDO Mitali Patra

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Ganjam administration on Saturday swung into action and reached out to Badapali sarpanch Hema Nayak and provided assistance to the 60-year-old woman. Khallikote tehsildar Rajesh Kumar Patnaik and BDO Mitali Patra were seen photographed with Hema and her husband Ghana in front of their Indira Awas Yojana (IAY) dwelling unit. 

The sarpanch was paid a sum of Rs 10,000 from the Red Cross fund, 40 kg rice, dal and even a blanket with bed-sheet. The administration reiterated the fact that the sarpanch has been in receipt of social security benefits and was not begging. “Hema had received peetha (traditional Odia food), and not seeking alms. The begging news is vague,” the BDO claimed and added that Hema herself admitted that she was upset and went to her adopted daughter’s house where she was offered peetha.

The plight of the Badapali sarpanch had gone viral on Friday. However, the local administration said she has a pucca house under IAY and constructed two rooms with asbestos roofs next to it. While her elder son resides with family in the pucca house, Hema and Ghana occupy the other rooms.

The BDO also said, Hema gets a monthly honorarium of Rs 2,350 and her husband receives Rs 500 towards old age pension. They also are in possession of a ration card. Patra claimed everyone in that area knows the sarpanch well and all development works were executed in Badapali panchayat which is not possible without consent of the sarpanch.
 

