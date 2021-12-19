HC for reservation in contractual appointments

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Stressing the need for reservation in contractual appointments which have become the rule of the day, the Orissa High Court has warned that the unemployment crisis will go up if there is no representation from different categories and put the State government in a disturbing position.

A single judge bench of Justice BR Sarangi on Friday observed that the time has come for the State to relook the Orissa Reservation of Vacancies in Posts and Services (for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Act. The court said the ORV Act, 1975 does not provide reservation in contractual appointments. It was implemented in the year 1975 when the concept of contractual employment was not prevalent.

“The scenario prevailing now in the employment market was unforeseen during the year 1975 and due to the massive growth of contractual employment, time has come for the State to relook the ORV Act,”Justice Sarangi observed. However, he left it to the State government to take a decision on whether there is any requirement for amending the ORV Act.

The government has also been allowed to take a policy decision for adopting the provisions of the Act in contractual employment in government de part ments or organisations as the case may be. The observation came while considering petitions for reservation for SEBC candidates in appointment of Ayush doctors by the Mission Director, National Health Mission, Odisha under Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram.

While allowing the petitions, the court took note that there had been no regular recruitment to the posts of Ayush doctors since long. “As such employments have been given on contractual basis for a paltry sum by giving different names and forming various societies. And when the persons claim any benefit under any policy, a different stand has been taken by the employer denying the legitimate claim of such employee”, Justice Sarangi observed.