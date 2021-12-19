Mixed reaction to ArcelorMittal’s proposed plant 

By Express News Service

KENDARAPARA: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel’s proposal to set up a 24 MTPA integrated steel plant in the seaside villages of Mahakalpara block in Kendrapara district at an investment of `1,02,275 crore has evoked mixed reaction from locals.

Mahakalapada legislator and senior BJD leader Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak on Saturday visited Batighar, Kharinashi, Tubi, Ramanagar and other villages to garner support for the steel plant. During discussions, a section of the villagers welcomed the State government’s decision to build a steel plant in the area.

“We are glad that the company has decided to build a steel plant in our area. We hope our village will benefit from the move,” said Ashok Mandal of Batighar. Similarly, former sarpanch of Kharinashi gram panchayat Narayan Haldar said Kendrapara has no big industries and once the steel plant is set up, large number of local youths will get jobs in it.

However, farmers and prawn gheri owners of several villages in Mahakalapada apprehend the move will prove counter-productive as it will deprive them of their livelihood. “We have been eking out our livelihood by cultivating paddy on our land. The proposed steel plant will deprive us of our land and houses,” said Ajaya Das of Badatubi village. On August 21 this year, executive chairman of ArcelorMittal Lakshmi Niwas Mittal visited the proposed steel plant site to chalk out plans for moving ahead with the project.