STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha sounds alert on third wave following Centre’s warning

Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra said it is a matter of time for the third wave of the pandemic given the exponential rise in new cases in other countries.

Published: 19th December 2021 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK : With Centre issuing a warning on the possibility of the country witnessing 14 lakh cases a day if a UK-like situation arises and Omicron variant surge is not slowed, Odisha government on Saturday sounded alert on an imminent third wave and appealed to people to  exercise  extreme caution.

Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra said it is a matter of time for the third wave of the pandemic given the exponential rise in new cases in other countries. “Considering the rapid rise in fresh cases in Britain and other European countries, it is very likely that Odisha may face the third wave of Covid early next year,”  he said. 

He called upon people to adhere to all Covid safety protocols as vaccination, maintaining social distance and appropriate use of face masks to protect  themselves from the virus. “We have our infrastructure ready to deal with the situation, but people need to cooperate and follow the Covid appropriate behaviour,” he emphasised.

While more than 1,500 foreign returnees from countries ‘at risk’ have landed here since November 26, three more tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier, four returnees were found positive, but they were not infected with Omicron.

The three returnees, included a 41-year-old man from Jagatsinghpur district. He had returned from Nigeria three days back and was putting up in a hotel at Dolamundai in Cuttack. The district health officials had identified him during tracking following which he had undergone RT-PCR test.

The patient has been admitted to Ashwini Covid hospital. Five staff of the hotel, who had come in contact with him, however, have tested negative. Swab sample of his brother-in-law has also been sent for test and the report is awaited, district Covid nodal officer Dr Umesh Ray said.

“Covid positive samples of three foreign returnees have been sent to Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) for genome sequencing. The report is expected in a day or two. So far, no Omicron case has been detected in the State,” Dr Mishra informed.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp