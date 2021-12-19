Odisha sounds alert on third wave following Centre’s warning

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK : With Centre issuing a warning on the possibility of the country witnessing 14 lakh cases a day if a UK-like situation arises and Omicron variant surge is not slowed, Odisha government on Saturday sounded alert on an imminent third wave and appealed to people to exercise extreme caution.

Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra said it is a matter of time for the third wave of the pandemic given the exponential rise in new cases in other countries. “Considering the rapid rise in fresh cases in Britain and other European countries, it is very likely that Odisha may face the third wave of Covid early next year,” he said.

He called upon people to adhere to all Covid safety protocols as vaccination, maintaining social distance and appropriate use of face masks to protect themselves from the virus. “We have our infrastructure ready to deal with the situation, but people need to cooperate and follow the Covid appropriate behaviour,” he emphasised.

While more than 1,500 foreign returnees from countries ‘at risk’ have landed here since November 26, three more tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier, four returnees were found positive, but they were not infected with Omicron.

The three returnees, included a 41-year-old man from Jagatsinghpur district. He had returned from Nigeria three days back and was putting up in a hotel at Dolamundai in Cuttack. The district health officials had identified him during tracking following which he had undergone RT-PCR test.

The patient has been admitted to Ashwini Covid hospital. Five staff of the hotel, who had come in contact with him, however, have tested negative. Swab sample of his brother-in-law has also been sent for test and the report is awaited, district Covid nodal officer Dr Umesh Ray said.

“Covid positive samples of three foreign returnees have been sent to Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) for genome sequencing. The report is expected in a day or two. So far, no Omicron case has been detected in the State,” Dr Mishra informed.