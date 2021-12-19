Odisha: Tribals kick second dose laze amid Omicron fear

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: As fear of a third wave and Omicron variants looms large, tribals inhabitants in Koraput district are finally showing willingness and coming forward to get their second dose vaccination for Covid-19 in large numbers.

Around 1,71,639 people received their second dose between Dec 1-15. Most of them had skipped the second dose as the number of infection saw a rapid decline.

As per official data, the total doses administered since beginning of the vaccination drive in the district from January 16 this year stands at 17,73,765. “The second jab numbers in the first fortnight of the month was about 10 per cent of the total vaccination and it shows people who had been ignoring the final dose are now returning to get it,” said an official.

The target for vaccination of 18+ age group was 10,20,802 and that for 45+ category was 3,81,396. While the first dose has been given to all the beneficiaries in the 18+ group, the numbers for second dose stand at 7,79,207 (77 per cent).

Similarly, around 3,50,467 persons have received their first doses in the 45+ age group and 3,11,318 have received their second dose (93 per cent).

Centres in Jeypore, Laxmipur, Lamtaput, Borigumma, Pottangi, Nayranpatana, Bandhguam, Dasmantpur, Boipariguda, Kundra, Pottangi, Nandapur, Smiliguda and Koraput blocks have been reporting beneficiaries in the 18+ age group making a beeline to get their jabs. “I had skipped my second dose but with news of new variants of the infection coming in, I am finally here for the vaccine,” said Bijoya Pangi of Jhilimiliguda.