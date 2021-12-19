STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Tribals kick second dose laze amid Omicron fear

Around 1,71,639 people received their second dose between Dec 1-15. Most of them had skipped the second dose as the number of infection saw a rapid decline. 

Published: 19th December 2021 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Tribals queue up for jabs at Badakudi vaccination centre in Jeypore block | Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  As fear of a third wave and Omicron variants looms large, tribals inhabitants in Koraput district are finally showing willingness and coming forward to get their second dose vaccination for Covid-19 in large numbers.

Around 1,71,639 people received their second dose between Dec 1-15. Most of them had skipped the second dose as the number of infection saw a rapid decline. 

As per official data, the total doses administered since beginning of the vaccination drive in the district from January 16 this year stands at 17,73,765. “The second jab numbers in the first fortnight of the month was about 10 per cent of the total vaccination and it shows people who had been ignoring the final dose are now returning to get it,” said an official.

The target for vaccination of 18+ age group was 10,20,802 and that for 45+ category was 3,81,396. While the first dose has been given to all the beneficiaries in the 18+ group, the numbers for second dose stand at 7,79,207 (77 per cent). 

Similarly, around 3,50,467 persons have received their first doses in the 45+ age group and 3,11,318 have received their second dose (93 per cent).  

Centres in Jeypore, Laxmipur, Lamtaput, Borigumma, Pottangi, Nayranpatana, Bandhguam, Dasmantpur, Boipariguda, Kundra, Pottangi, Nandapur, Smiliguda and Koraput blocks have been reporting beneficiaries in the 18+ age group making a beeline to get their jabs. “I had skipped my second dose but with news of new variants of the infection coming in, I am finally here for the vaccine,” said Bijoya Pangi of Jhilimiliguda. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Omicron coronavirus covid vaccine
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp