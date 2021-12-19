STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tusker tramples woman to death 

Fear has gripped the residents of Betnoti and Rashgobindpur villages as a herd of 41 elephants from Jharkhand have sneaked into the area in the past four days.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  A wild elephant attacked an elderly woman and trampled her to death near Bhairangisole village within Betnoti police limits on Friday night. The deceased was identified as Sumitra Dehuri of the village. 

The mishap took place when the woman was going to her daughter’s house in Khadiasole village. Locals passing through the area informed Betnoti police about the incident who seized the body and sent it to PRM MCH for postmortem. A compensation of `40,000 will be provided to the family of the deceased by the Forest department. 

Fear has gripped the residents of Betnoti and Rashgobindpur villages as a herd of 41 elephants from Jharkhand have sneaked into the area in the past four days. “While 31 elephants were in a herd, 5 were roaming in another her along with a lone elephant that were spotted in Mantapal, Ashanbani, Durgapur and Gandigadha forests in the range,” said Betnoti range officer Ghanashyam Singh.

As a precautionary measure, four vehicles, 20 teams of elephant squads, four para-forest staff and an elephant tracker were engaged by the department to keep track of the movement of the tuskers. 
 

