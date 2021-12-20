Massive fire breaks out at gutka processing unit in Odisha's Sambalpur, 25 injured

Mayank Bhusan Pani By

Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A massive fire raged through a gutka manufacturing unit at Pardhiapali under Ainthapali police limits in the district on Monday morning.

At least 25 workers of the factory suffered injuries in the accident and have been shifted to Veer Surendra Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, for treatment.

According to sources, the incident took place at around 10am on Monday, following a minor explosion in the factory and a fire suddenly broke out. Subsequently, the fire spread across the first floor of the factory. Though the exact cause of the fire is unclear, it is suspected that the mishap might have occurred due to a short circuit.

Soon after the incident, fire personnel rushed to the spot to control the fire. The entire premises of the factory were engulfed with thick smoke due to which it took more than an hour to douse the flames. Later, Sambalpur Superintendent of Police and IIC Ainthapali besides other police officials reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

Sambalpur SP B Gangadhar said, “The fire has been controlled now. So far, 25 injured workers have been shifted to the hospital and four of them have sustained grievous injuries. Though the cause of the fire is not ascertained yet, we are currently vacating the premises and will start the investigation soon after."

Reportedly, all the workers in the factory are from other states. Sources also said the factory had no fire extinguishing measures and had been allegedly flouting fire safety norms. Also, the fire spread rapidly across the factory due to the presence of a large quantity of plastic there.