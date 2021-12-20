STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orissa HC releases special judicial calendar featuring paintings by children

This is the first time a judicial calendar with paintings by children has been released by a High Court.

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Orissa High Court on Sunday released a judicial calendar for 2022 featuring paintings by school children from across the State. This is the first time a judicial calendar with paintings by children has been released by a High Court. Prior to the release of the calendar, a painting competition was organised for school children of Class VII to X by the family courts and district courts on the occasion of Children’s Day on the theme of family.  

The top three paintings were awarded prizes by the respective district courts and the award-winning paintings were scrutinised by a committee of judges of the High Court. Twelve of them were selected to be part of the Judicial Calendar of Odisha-2022. The calendar was released by Chief Justice S Muralidhar, Judges of the High Court and sculptors Sudarshan Sahoo and Sudarshan Pattanaik. 

Appreciating the budding artists, the Chief Justice said that their paintings eloquently expressed their hopes and aspirations and depicted the eternal values of love, compassion, inclusivity, secularism and pluralism forming the ethos of the Constitution. Justice CR Dash said that every painting was found to be special in its own way. 

Reminding everyone that art is something gifted by nature, he said there is little room for injustice and cruelty in the life of artists. Justice SK Sahoo said that as the contribution of family in shaping one’s life cannot be overlooked, such a calendar with family as the central theme gives a positive message to the society and encourages the aspiring artists. Sahoo and Pattnaik hailed the initiative of the High Court and stressed on the value of nurturing art and artists in society. Justice Sashikanta Mishra also spoke.

