STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha State Election Commission may announce rural polls on Dec 27

Election panel issues model code of conduct, to convene all-party meeting in few days

Published: 20th December 2021 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Announcement of the three-tier panchayat polls is likely to be made next week and the model code of conduct will be in force in all probability from December 27. Going a step ahead towards preparing for the rural elections, the State Election Commission (SEC) has prescribed the model code of conduct for political parties and candidates.

The SEC on Sunday informed that the model code of conduct will remain in force from the date of notification for the elections till the counting of votes is over. Sources said that the SEC will convene the all-party meeting within the next couple of days after which, the elections will be announced.

The model code of conduct comes into force the day the election is announced. However, for panchayat polls this time, announcement and notification is likely to be done simultaneously. The model code of conduct issued by the SEC does not contain any guidelines taking into account the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions on campaigning, public meetings or other modes of campaign.

As per the model code, the parties and candidates will refrain from resorting to character assassination of their rivals by referring to their private life during the campaign. The criticism should be confined to policies and programmes of all contestants in the elections, it added.

The SEC warned that any criticism based on unverified allegations or distortion will be considered as violation of the model code of conduct and viewed with a serious note. Besides, political parties or candidates should refrain from alluring the voters in any form.

The code also stated that election meetings or campaigns would not be allowed in any religious and government institutions. Permission for public meetings, processions and rallies will be given to political parties and candidates on a first come, first serve basis.

There will be no campaigning from 8 pm to 7 am and the campaign with a public address system will come to an end 36 hours before the election date. Elections will have to be held by March 2022 since the term of all the panchayatiraj institutions will be over by that time. 

According to an earlier notification, polling will be held for 853 Zilla Parishads with party symbols and for 91,916 wards and 6,794 panchayats on non-party basis.

Highlights

  • Candidates cannot resort to character assassination of their rivals by referring to their private life
  • Criticism should be confined to policies, programmes of all contestants
  • Criticism based on unverified allegations or distortion will be considered as violation of the model code of conduct 
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha State Election Commission Odisha Panchayat three tier polls Odisha Panchayat polls model code of conduct
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp