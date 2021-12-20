STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Severed from mainland, Jantri remains under Maoist shadow

Jantri panchayat on the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border, comprising nine villages with a population of 2,042 tribals, has no proper road connectivity.

Survey for construction of bridge over the nullah between Ghanabeda and Kodigandhi going on in Swabhiman Anchal

Survey for construction of bridge over the nullah between Ghanabeda and Kodigandhi going on in Swabhiman Anchal (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Odisha government’s development works in Swabhiman Anchal by way of road communication notwithstanding, some patches continue to remain inaccessible allowing them to become safe havens for the Maoists. 

Jantri panchayat on the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border, comprising nine villages with a population of 2,042 tribals, has no proper road connectivity. The other eight - namely Doliput, Ralegada, Jodamba, Gajalmamudi, Andrapalli, Badpada, Dhuliput and Papermetla have motorable roads. 

Although proposals for construction of at least eight bridges in Jantri have been approved under the Biju Setu Yojana, work is yet to begin, drawing ire of the villagers. Five high-level bridges connecting Doliambo-Jantapai in Badpadar panchyat, Tablabeda-Kodigandh in Gajalmamudi panchyat, Jantri-Dhakadpadar, Ghanabeda-Kodigandhi and Teakpadar-Sarkubandha in Jantri panchayat besides two small bridges over the nullahs between Totapali-Nuaguda and Dhuliput-Chintaldoli were proposed to be built at an estimated `6 crore by the Rural Development department. 

Chief Engineer (Building and Bridges), Rural Works had written to the Malkangiri Rural Development Division-I executive engineer AK Dash in September to conduct survey work for the projects and submit an alignment plan but it has yielded no result.

“Delay in construction of these bridges is cutting us off from the rest of the area and our repeated requests for action on the same have fallen on deaf ears,” said Kamlu and Budra Hantal of Jantri village. 

Dash said that seven bridges have been approved for construction while tenders for the remaining two have been floated and estimates submitted to the Chief Engineer for administrative approval. 

Although Maoist presence in the area has decreased now due to strict surveillance and combing operations by security forces, security experts urge the government to complete bridge construction work to curb further violence by the red rebels. 
 

