Two arrested for murder in Odisha's Balangir

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Police on Sunday arrested two persons including a minor for killing a 37-year-old man at his residence in Gandhinagar pada locality of the town. 

The accused, Rajiv Sendriya and the minor, had allegedly entered the house of the victim, Arabinda Kumar Singh and killed him with sharp weapons before fleeing the spot. Sadar SDPO Tofan Bag said during the course of investigation, police verified the CCTV footage of the area as well as the call records of the deceased. A police team was then formed to nab the culprits who were arrested from their homes. 

Police also seized the knife used in the murder from a farm. Police said the murder was a fallout of a rivalry between the accused and the victim. ENS

