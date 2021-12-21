25 workers injured in gutkha factory blaze in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: At least 28 workers suffered burn injuries after a massive fire raged through a gutkha manufacturing unit at Pardhiapali within Ainthapali police limits here on Monday, December 20, 2021. The injured were first rushed to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla.

While 11 critically injured were shifted to Ispat General Hospital (IGH), Rourkela, as many were discharged from VIMSAR after preliminary treatment. Currently, six workers are undergoing treatment at VIMSAR.

Sources said the fire broke out at around 11 am following a minor explosion in the factory. The first floor of the factory was soon engulfed in flames. Though the exact cause of the fire is unclear, it is suspected that the mishap might have occurred due to short circuit. Reportedly, there were 150 workers inside the factory when the mishap took place.

On being informed, fire services personnel rushed to the spot. As the entire factory premises were engulfed in thick smoke, it took more than an hour for the firemen to douse the flames. Later, Sambalpur SP B Gangadhar and Ainthapali IIC reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

25 workers injured in gutkha factory blaze

Gangadhar said, “The people caught inside the factory have been rescued. Our priority now is to ensure proper treatment for the injured workers. Though the cause of the fire is not ascertained yet, we will start investigation soon.”

Factory supervisor Rochak Gaur said, “We suspect the fire broke out due to some electrical fault. The pouch making machine first caught fire. We will check all the units once the smoke subsides.”

Gaur claimed that fire extinguishers were immediately used after the blaze was first spotted. However, sources informed that the factory had no fire fighting measures and the authorities were reportedly flouting the safety norms. Besides, the fire spread rapidly across the factory due to presence of a large quantity of plastic and other combustible substances.