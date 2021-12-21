STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cold wave warning for Odisha districts

Daringbadi was coldest on Monday with this season’s lowest minimum temperature of 4 degree Celsius
 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Pull out all your warm clothes. For, many Odisha are likely to witness a severe cold wave over the next few days of the week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued cold wave warning for 14 western, central and northern districts with cold wave gripping the north western parts of the country. 

The caution came on the day when Daringbadi recorded the season’s lowest minimum temperature of 4 degree Celsius, followed by Jharsuguda (5.6 degree), Phulbani (6.5 degree) and Sonepur (6.9 degree). The Twin Cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 13.8 degree Celsius and 12.4 degree respectively.

“Cold wave conditions are expected to continue in some parts of Odisha till Thursday morning under influence of northerly and north-westerly dry and cold winds blowing towards the State,” said Scientist of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Umasankar Das. 

Night temperature is likely to remain four to six degree below normal in the State in the next two to three days. The weather office cautioned that dipping mercury levels can lead to runny nose or nosebleed if a person is exposed to cold for a prolonged duration. Livestock might also get affected. 

It has advised citizens to stay indoors during night and early morning and keep livestock in shaded shelters.A warning has been issued for cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh and Kandhamal districts on Tuesday night and in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Sambalpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi and Deogarh districts will also report cold conditions during the same period.

Meanwhile, dense fog occurred at one or two places in Kandhamal and Koraput districts and shallow to moderate fog prevailed at isolated places in Gajapati, Kalahandi and Malkangiri districts on Monday morning. 

COLD WAVE WARNING 
Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Bhadrak, Angul, Dhenkanal, Deogarh and Sambalpur 
 

