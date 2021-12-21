STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

In Odisha, 1/3rd witchcraft victims don’t get police support 

Seven years after Odisha government brought in the Odisha Prevention of Witch Hunting Act 2013, a survey says, close to a third of the cases do not get positive police response.

Published: 21st December 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Police

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Seven years after Odisha government brought in the Odisha Prevention of Witch Hunting Act 2013, a survey says, close to a third of the cases do not get positive police response. Even as the State continues to witness horrific tales of witch-hunting, what’s worrying is 31 per cent (pc) of witchcraft cases have not received adequate police response.

The study, conducted by ActionAid Association in collaboration with State Commission for Women, carried out in 12 districts reporting maximum witch-hunting incidents has established that 30 pc of such cases resulted in deaths of the victims. 

About 43.5 pc witch-hunting cases were related to victims being held responsible for health issues of adults, 27 pc for illness in children and another 24.5 pc blamed for misfortune or intention to acquire the property. In 5 pc cases, the victims were targeted for crop failure.  

A total of 102 cases reported between 2003 and 2021 in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Ganjam, Sundargarh, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Balasore, Kandhamal, Nayagarh and Gajapati districts were studied. “The Odisha Prevention of Witch Hunting Act 2013 needs to be amended to ensure stringent punishment for the accused,” said ActionAid Association’s programme manager Ghasiram Panda.

The study endorsed amendment of the Act, legal support, compensation, counseling and rehabilitation to the victim of witch-hunting cases. Government must set up a task force headed by a magistrate in districts witnessing maximum number of witch-hunting cases, the report said. 

“Even though the Act came into force in 2014, cases of witch-hunting continue in the State. We found out that 17 pc of the victims migrated to nearby villages or towns to take shelter amid fear of their lives,” said Panda. 

The study was released in presence of Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti Minister Tukuni Sahu and associate director of ActionAid Association Debabrat Patra, and others. In 2020, Odisha had reported fourth highest number of murder cases standing at 14 related to alleged witchcraft. Madhya Pradesh topped the list with 17 murders.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Witch hunt Odisha witch hunt Witchcraft victims
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp