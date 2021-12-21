In Odisha, 1/3rd witchcraft victims don’t get police support 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Seven years after Odisha government brought in the Odisha Prevention of Witch Hunting Act 2013, a survey says, close to a third of the cases do not get positive police response. Even as the State continues to witness horrific tales of witch-hunting, what’s worrying is 31 per cent (pc) of witchcraft cases have not received adequate police response.

The study, conducted by ActionAid Association in collaboration with State Commission for Women, carried out in 12 districts reporting maximum witch-hunting incidents has established that 30 pc of such cases resulted in deaths of the victims.

About 43.5 pc witch-hunting cases were related to victims being held responsible for health issues of adults, 27 pc for illness in children and another 24.5 pc blamed for misfortune or intention to acquire the property. In 5 pc cases, the victims were targeted for crop failure.

A total of 102 cases reported between 2003 and 2021 in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Ganjam, Sundargarh, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Balasore, Kandhamal, Nayagarh and Gajapati districts were studied. “The Odisha Prevention of Witch Hunting Act 2013 needs to be amended to ensure stringent punishment for the accused,” said ActionAid Association’s programme manager Ghasiram Panda.

The study endorsed amendment of the Act, legal support, compensation, counseling and rehabilitation to the victim of witch-hunting cases. Government must set up a task force headed by a magistrate in districts witnessing maximum number of witch-hunting cases, the report said.

“Even though the Act came into force in 2014, cases of witch-hunting continue in the State. We found out that 17 pc of the victims migrated to nearby villages or towns to take shelter amid fear of their lives,” said Panda.

The study was released in presence of Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti Minister Tukuni Sahu and associate director of ActionAid Association Debabrat Patra, and others. In 2020, Odisha had reported fourth highest number of murder cases standing at 14 related to alleged witchcraft. Madhya Pradesh topped the list with 17 murders.