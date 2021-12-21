Plus II exam likely to be held in March: Odisha higher secondary council

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The annual higher secondary exam (AHSE)-2022 is tentatively scheduled to be held in March next year, informed the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Monday, December 20, 2021. It has asked principals of all higher secondary schools to complete the third quarterly test of Class XII students by January 10 and remain in readiness to upload marks of the quarterly assessments.

The Council in its letter to the principals underlined that after completion of first two quarter-end tests, the third quarter-end examination for Class XII students will be conducted in different time slots. However, the test needs to be completed within the given deadline and the marks of all the three quarter tests should be kept ready in the tabulation register, it wrote.

The quarterly assessment system was introduced in Plus II in the current (2021-22) academic year after the CHSE faced problems in working out an alternative evaluation criteria for the AHSE-2021 which was scrapped in the wake of Covid-19 second wave.

The delay in carrying out the assessment also affected the commencement of the new academic year. CHSE officials said the details of the examination will be communicated to schools on time. They also informed that CHSE registration numbers have been allotted to most of the Plus II second year students and the process will be completed shortly.

The CHSE has asked the higher secondary schools to maintain tabulation registration containing college roll numbers and registration numbers of students at their level. “The links to upload quarter-end marks of students will be sent to the schools soon,” the officials said.