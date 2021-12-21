Sand stowing in Odisha's Deulbera and Handidhua mines to take five more years: Coal Minister

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the residents of Talcher, a major coalfield of Mahanadi Coalfield Limited (MCL), are living under constant threat due to underground void, the Central government on Monday, December 20, 2021, said that sand packing is not compulsorily required in all underground mines.

Replying to a question of BJD Rajya Sabha member Prasanna Acharya, Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi said, “ Sand stowing is not compulsorily required in all underground mines. It is required only in the portion of mines where depillaring with stowing/stabilisation is needed as per the guidelines of Director General of Mines Safety (DGMS), the appropriate regulatory authority.”

He said DGMS has identified some areas in Deulbera colliery and Handidhua colliery where it was advised to undertake sand packing work which is under progress. To another query, Joshi said of the 10 underground mines in MCL areas, coal extraction has been discontinued in seven mines. Coal extraction has been discontinued in Handidhua and Deulbera Colliery since 1998 and 2006 respectively, he said.

The approach to Deulbera underground workings has ceased, having no access at present whereas a limited part of Handidhua underground workings is approachable. As per the direction of DGMS, sand stowing work is being carried out at identified zones of Deulbera and Handidhua colliery to ensure the safety of the area. The sand stowing works in these mines are expected to be completed within three to five years, subject to clearance of hindrances and availability of land, he added.