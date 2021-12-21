STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Sand stowing in Odisha's Deulbera and Handidhua mines to take five more years: Coal Minister

He said DGMS has identified some areas in Deulbera colliery and Handidhua colliery where it was advised to undertake sand packing work which is under progress.

Published: 21st December 2021 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Coal mine, Coal miners, Mine workers, Labourers, Electricity, Mine fields

Representational image. ( AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the residents of Talcher, a major coalfield of Mahanadi Coalfield Limited (MCL), are living under constant threat due to underground void, the Central government on Monday, December 20, 2021, said that sand packing is not compulsorily required in all underground mines.

Replying to a question of BJD Rajya Sabha member Prasanna Acharya, Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi said, “ Sand stowing is not compulsorily required in all underground mines. It is required only in the portion of mines where depillaring with stowing/stabilisation is needed as per the guidelines of Director General of Mines Safety (DGMS), the appropriate regulatory authority.”

He said DGMS has identified some areas in Deulbera colliery and Handidhua colliery where it was advised to undertake sand packing work which is under progress. To another query, Joshi said of the 10 underground mines in MCL areas, coal extraction has been discontinued in seven mines. Coal extraction has been discontinued in Handidhua and Deulbera Colliery since 1998 and  2006 respectively, he said. 

The approach to Deulbera underground workings has ceased, having no access at present whereas a limited part of Handidhua underground workings is approachable.  As per the direction of DGMS, sand stowing work is being carried out at identified zones of Deulbera and Handidhua colliery to ensure the safety of the area. The sand stowing works in these mines are expected to be completed within three to five  years, subject to clearance of hindrances and availability of land, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahanadi Coalfield Talcher Prasanna Acharya Odisha coal Odisha mines Deulbera Handidhua
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp