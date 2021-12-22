STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
4 degree Celsius in Odisha's Koida, heavy frost in Thuamul Rampur 

Cold wave conditions prevailed in several parts of the State specially interior pockets in the last 48 hours.

A group of people keep themselves warm near a bonfire at Rourkela. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA/BHAWANIPATNA: Cold wave conditions prevailed in several parts of the State specially interior pockets in the last 48 hours. In Sundargarh district, the mercury plummeted below 7 degree Celsius on Tuesday throwing normal life out of gear. 

On the day, the Environmental Engineering department of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL recorded minimum temperature of the city at 6.9 degree Celsius and maximum at 22.8. A day before, the minimum temperature was 7.5 degree Celsius. Daily business of residents was affected as outdoor movement remained restricted due to the weather condition. 

The district headquarters town, about 100 km from Rourkela, witnessed a further dip in temperature with a minimum 6.5 degree Celsius and maximum 26 degree Celsius recorded on the day. The remote mineral-rich Koida witnessed biting cold condition with minimum temperature hovering around 4 degree Celsius, but there was no official word on it. At many places, people were seen lighting bonfires to beat the cold. Similar scenes were witnessed in other urban and rural pockets of the district.

Similar conditions prevailed in Kalahandi district where severe cold wave conditions have paralysed normal life since a week. Maximum impact was felt in places like Thuamul Rampur block which is situated in high altitude of 2,500 to 3,500 feet above sea level. On Monday night and Tuesday morning, places like Thuamul Rampur, Suryagarh, Kerpai, Silet , Tal Ampadar, Kanasukuli and Karlapat witnessed the first heavy frosting of the season.  

Lanjigarh, Bhawanipatna, Kalampur and Jaipatna, also witnessed the chills. In Bhawanipatna, shops downed shutters  by 7 pm and traffic remained thin as people remained indoors. Around 20 homeless people were given shelter by Bhawanipatna municipality and the district administration urged people not to step out unless necessary. 

