STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJP leaders visit Odisha's Dhinkia

A day after violence broke out over demarcation of Mahala village, BJP leaders visited Dhinkia on Tuesday and sought cooperation of villagers in bringing peace in the area.

Published: 22nd December 2021 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Students seen rallying in Dhinkia against JSW’s proposed steel plant project | Express

Students seen rallying in Dhinkia against JSW’s proposed steel plant project | Express

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A day after violence broke out over demarcation of Mahala village, BJP leaders visited Dhinkia on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, and sought cooperation of villagers in bringing peace to the area.

Local BJP leader Sibabrat Das said police personnel have surrounded Dhinkia. Similarly, villagers are staging dharna protesting their forcible confinement in the village by police. There is a possibility of another face-off between police and villagers.

“BJP has sought intervention of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to stop use of force against villagers for setting of JSW Steel plant in Paradip. The administration should take consent of the affected villagers before setting up the industry,” he said.

Das said the BJP will place the demands of villagers before Jagatsinghpur Collector Parul Patawari and SP Akhileshwar Singh.

State vice-president of BJP’s OBC Morcha Nrusingh Sahoo alleged that the State government has not taken any step to address the grievances of affected villagers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhinkia Mahala Odisha Dhinkia JSW Steel
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp