BJP leaders visit Odisha's Dhinkia

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A day after violence broke out over demarcation of Mahala village, BJP leaders visited Dhinkia on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, and sought cooperation of villagers in bringing peace to the area.

Local BJP leader Sibabrat Das said police personnel have surrounded Dhinkia. Similarly, villagers are staging dharna protesting their forcible confinement in the village by police. There is a possibility of another face-off between police and villagers.

“BJP has sought intervention of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to stop use of force against villagers for setting of JSW Steel plant in Paradip. The administration should take consent of the affected villagers before setting up the industry,” he said.

Das said the BJP will place the demands of villagers before Jagatsinghpur Collector Parul Patawari and SP Akhileshwar Singh.

State vice-president of BJP’s OBC Morcha Nrusingh Sahoo alleged that the State government has not taken any step to address the grievances of affected villagers.