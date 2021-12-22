STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cuttack's SCB Hospital to provide bedside diagnostic services

Published: 22nd December 2021 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Old OPD building of SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack.

Old OPD building of SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In what would be a huge relief to patients and attendants, the SCB Medical College and Hospital authorities have decided to provide basic diagnostic services at the bedside from January 1. 

The move will not only alleviate the problems faced by the patients or their attendants in giving their samples but also reduce rush at the hospital’s diagnostic centres. Patients and their attendants often have to wait for hours in long queues for getting tests done at the Regional Diagnosis Centre and Pathology, Microbiology and Biochemistry departments. This often leads to pushing and shoving, arguments and even fights.

The hospital authorities have started preparing for collecting blood samples from patients in the wards. The reports will also be delivered at the bedside. 

“We have decided to collect blood samples from patients in their wards, conduct necessary examination at the hospital diagnosis centres and provide test reports to them at their bedside,” said SCB MCH superintendent Prof Lucy Das. 

Additional superintendent Dr Gautam Satapathy has been assigned the task of taking stock of manpower and implementation of the new system at different departments in phases, she informed.    

