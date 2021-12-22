STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Midnight arrest of Odisha scribes: Support pours in from neighbouring states

Published: 22nd December 2021 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Journalists taking out the rally in protest against Malkangiri police

Journalists taking out the rally in protest against Malkangiri police. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Intensifying their protest against the midnight arrest of five journalists in Malkangiri, around 300 scribes of four neighbouring states staged dharna in front of the district police office here on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. 

Journalists of the State besides Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana took out a rally and shouted slogans slamming police inaction on the counter FIR by the journalists against the three doctors of the CHC even three days after the incident. “On whose behest are these unnecessary arrests being made and a legitimate FIR against the doctors not being registered till now? This seems like a deliberate attempt by the police and administration at curbing our freedom of speech,” said Faruk Ali and Bapi Ray, senior journalists from Sukma and south Bastar districts in Chhattisgarh.

The agitators further demanded the transfer of Malkangiri SP Prahlad Sahai Meena and threatened to intensify the stir if action is not taken immediately in the matter along with the release of the scribes who are slated to be produced in court on Wednesday. Malkangiri Police conducted a late night raid on Friday to arrest five journalists for allegedly manhandling doctors who were on duty at Korukonda community health centre. 

