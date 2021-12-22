STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government doles out Rs 350 crore livelihood aid

The beneficiaries of the schemes will get an assistance of Rs 1,000 and the amount will be credited to their accounts with an instruction to chief civil supply officer and civil supply officers.

Published: 22nd December 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After doling out house repair assistance of Rs 1,444 crore for beneficiaries of State and Central schemes, the Odisha government released another Rs 960 crore as livelihood assistance to people covered under National Food Security Act (NFSA) and State Food Security Scheme (SFSS) in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

The beneficiaries of the schemes will get an assistance of Rs 1,000 and the amount will be credited to their accounts with an instruction to chief civil supply officer and civil supply officers to ensure the distribution process is completed within seven days.

Sanctioning the funds on Monday to the OSCSC for payment of advance food subsidy for supply of specially subsidised Rs 1 per kg rice to the beneficiaries during the current financial year, the government has asked the corporation to immediately release Rs 350 crore to the districts for disbursement. This will benefit about 96 lakh beneficiaries covered under food security net.

Curiously, the State Cabinet president by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday had no such agenda.  The department said Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) cards will be used as the primary ID proof. District managers of OSCSC have been asked to download the block/ULB-wise NFSA and SFSS card list for January 2022 allotment from Ration Card Management System (RCMS) dashboard to find out funds requirement. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Food Security Act NFSA assistance State Food Security Scheme SFSS
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp