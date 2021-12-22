Odisha government doles out Rs 350 crore livelihood aid

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After doling out house repair assistance of Rs 1,444 crore for beneficiaries of State and Central schemes, the Odisha government released another Rs 960 crore as livelihood assistance to people covered under National Food Security Act (NFSA) and State Food Security Scheme (SFSS) in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

The beneficiaries of the schemes will get an assistance of Rs 1,000 and the amount will be credited to their accounts with an instruction to chief civil supply officer and civil supply officers to ensure the distribution process is completed within seven days.

Sanctioning the funds on Monday to the OSCSC for payment of advance food subsidy for supply of specially subsidised Rs 1 per kg rice to the beneficiaries during the current financial year, the government has asked the corporation to immediately release Rs 350 crore to the districts for disbursement. This will benefit about 96 lakh beneficiaries covered under food security net.

Curiously, the State Cabinet president by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday had no such agenda. The department said Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) cards will be used as the primary ID proof. District managers of OSCSC have been asked to download the block/ULB-wise NFSA and SFSS card list for January 2022 allotment from Ration Card Management System (RCMS) dashboard to find out funds requirement.