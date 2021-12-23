A collective run along Chilika lagoon for cancer cause

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Eighteen persons from different parts of the country and diverse backgrounds are running along the Chilika to explore its biodiversity and most importantly, raise funds for a cause - treatment of underprivileged children suffering from retinoblastoma, a form of eye cancer.

While the run - Juggernaut For A Cause - started at Mangalajodi on December 19, the informal group which has named itself ‘Mera Terah Run’ (MTR) ran along with the Indian Navy personnel on the INS Chilka campus on Tuesday.

Aimed at creating funds for social causes, the collective has this year decided to explore Chilika to raise funds for Iksha Foundation through a website Wildlife for Cancer. “Wildlife for Cancer was started by Ramki Srinivasan, an avid wildlife photographer, to raise funds for underprivileged children suffering from cancer by selling his stunning pictures of India’s wildlife. The proceeds go to Iksha Foundation, said Rajesh Vorkady, a 49-year-old member of the group.

But the week-long run is unlike the regular commercial marathons. The members are running in phases (13 km in each phase) while exploring Chilika. After their first and second runs at Mangalajodi, the members met a group of villagers and biologist Tiasa Adhya working towards conservation of fishing cats besides, the traditional boat-makers of the wetland. Their second stop was Barkul on Tuesday where they visited the Wetland Research Centre to learn about Chilika’s ecology, conservation and biodiversity.

MTR since its inception, Rajesh said, has been picking up socially relevant causes and combines awareness building and fundraising to support them by running a half-marathon in the catchment areas of relevance to the selected cause. “Since this year, we have tied up with Ramki who himself is a cancer survivor, we decided to explore wildlife. Chilika was suggested to us by one of our members, a colonel in the Army who is posted in Odisha”, he said, adding that the journey has been an eye-opener for all the members and donations have already started coming in. “We came to know about the fishing cat conservation, life of fishermen in Chilika, organic rice being grown in the wetland and a lot of other exciting things”.

The collective was launched in 2014 by Jagdish Damania, a software engineer and also the eldest in the group. The motto was ‘Run. Rail. Road. Raise’. “Since we are an informal collective, all the funds that we raise go directly to the beneficiaries. In the next three days, the members plan to visit the Kalijai temple, Nalbana bird sanctuary, Odiart museum, Rajhans island, Puri before winding up their run at Konark on December 25.