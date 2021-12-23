STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anti-social elements run riot in Rourkela

Published: 23rd December 2021 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Video grab of a miscreant brandishing sword in full public glare in Rourkela, Oct 10, 2021

Video grab of a miscreant brandishing sword in full public glare in Rourkela, Oct 10, 2021. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Amid continuing crackdowns and the proactive approach of Rourkela Police, rising criminal and anti-social activities in the city have threatened the sense of security of residents largely due to weak and slow response at the police station level.

In broad daylight on Tuesday,  a criminal Mahendra Jena (34) of Timber Colony slum allegedly stabbed an auto-rickshaw driver Pintu Srivastava (25) to death at the Saw Mill area of Sector-21 within Plant Site police limits. The culprit was sent to jail custody on Wednesday. Additional SP BK Bhoi said the murder accused Jena had returned from jail after seven months for a murder attempt and killed the auto-rickshaw driver in sudden provocation after picking up a quarrel. 

Police sources said Jena has a history of intoxication and aggressive behaviour. This is not an isolated incident. Two video clips circulating on social media also show a glimpse of how anti-social elements in the city indulge in unlawful activities without any fear of police. 

One of the videos showed an incident that purportedly took place on October 10, where an anti-social youth donning a saffron headscarf and riding a specially designed cycle, was brandishing a long sword on Rourkela main road near the Chaudhury filling station.  The other video, which captures an incident believed to have taken place on December 12, shows an unidentified person in an inebriated condition dancing with a knife before a licensed wine shop opposite Amar Bhawan at the old bus stand area. The locality is one of the busiest areas.

Requesting anonymity, local residents claimed that anti-social persons are often seen intoxicated either due to alcohol consumption, sniffing adhesive or puffing narcotic substances. Incidentally, on the SP’s instruction, crackdowns at police station levels are continuing from the second week of November at dark and suspicious places against illegal consumption of liquor and other substances besides criminal activities. 

Sources said, Rourkela Police have 25 new Innova MUVs as PCR vans but the effectiveness of police patrol teams leaves a lot to be desired. SP Mukesh K Bhamoo said he would inquire about the video clips. “Effective steps would be taken with change in strategy and a more resolute approach towards criminals and anti-social elements,” he added.

