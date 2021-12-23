STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Betel vine demolition irks villagers in Odisha's Dhinkia panchayat

Situation in Govindpur village of Dhinkia panchayat turned ugly after the district administration dismantled 11 betel vineyards on Wednesday.

Published: 23rd December 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

A damaged betel vineyard at Kendrapara

Representational Image of a damaged Betel vineyard (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The situation in Govindpur village of Dhinkia panchayat turned ugly after the district administration dismantled 11 betel vineyards on Wednesday.

Villagers said the action was taken before consultation and fulfilling their demands. Alleging that the betel vine demolition was arbitrary and a part of the administration’s ploy to expedite land acquisition for the steel plant, the aggrieved villagers took a vow to protest the project by touching the ‘prasad’ from the Lokanath temple in Paradip.  

Sources said, three meetings had been conducted in Dhinkia, Nuagaon and Gadkujang panchayats last month where villagers had agreed to lend support to the JSW project but only after their demands were fulfilled and a compensation package finalised. 

Soon after, the administration had identified 11 betel vines of villagers in Govindpur for the land acquisition but it came as a shock for the vineyard owners when a team of administrative officials along with police destroyed the vines on the day, without consulting them or giving clarity on compensation.

One of the aggrieved villagers Ranjan Behera said he had voluntarily handed over his betel vineyard for demolition as he was incurring losses and was hoping for good compensation. “Posco had given a compensation package Rs 11,500 per decimal while JSW hiked it to Rs 17,500. Besides local youths will get employment opportunities in the plant but there was no clarity before the vineyards were destroyed,” he said. 

Contacted, Erasama tehsildar C Pragyananda Das informed that four teams were formed for demolition of betel vineyards in Govindpur and Patana villages of Dhinkia panchayat . “We demolished 11 out of 12 vines. The villagers voluntarily gave their betel vines for demolition for the proposed steel plant,” Das said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Betel vineyard demolition Paradip district administration Dhinkia Panchayat Paradip steel plant land acquisition
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp