STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Five held for fish trader's murder in Odisha's Balasore

On finding Rabi Singh consuming alcohol near the boundary wall of the railway line at Galapola on Saturday night, the accused attacked him with a knife injuring him grievously.

Published: 23rd December 2021 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Sahadevkhunta police on Wednesday arrested five persons on the charge of murdering a fish trader a few days back. 

The accused are Sk Usub, Majeda Bibi, Sk Ramjan, Sk Lala and Sk Amir. They had allegedly murdered Rabi Singh. 

The accused were arrested after Singh’s brother filed a complaint. Police said, the five accused brutally attacked Singh over past enmity. 

On finding him consuming alcohol near the boundary wall of the railway line at Galapola on Saturday night, the accused attacked Singh with a knife injuring him grievously.

Locals rushed Singh to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital but doctor declared him brought dead. 
The accused were produced in court on the day and remanded in judicial custody after their bail was rejected.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha police Odisha murder Fish trader murder Sahadevkhunta police death crime
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp