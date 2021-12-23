Five held for fish trader's murder in Odisha's Balasore

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Sahadevkhunta police on Wednesday arrested five persons on the charge of murdering a fish trader a few days back.

The accused are Sk Usub, Majeda Bibi, Sk Ramjan, Sk Lala and Sk Amir. They had allegedly murdered Rabi Singh.

The accused were arrested after Singh’s brother filed a complaint. Police said, the five accused brutally attacked Singh over past enmity.

On finding him consuming alcohol near the boundary wall of the railway line at Galapola on Saturday night, the accused attacked Singh with a knife injuring him grievously.

Locals rushed Singh to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital but doctor declared him brought dead.

The accused were produced in court on the day and remanded in judicial custody after their bail was rejected.