Form panel to probe gutkha factory blaze: Odisha government to Sambalpur Collector 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The State government has directed Sambalpur Collector to form a committee to probe the fire mishap in the gutkha manufacturing unit at Pardhiapali in Ainthapali on Monday which left 28 workers injured.

This comes in the wake of police confirming the cause of the blaze to be a violation of fire safety guidelines. Labour Minister Susanta Singh said the Odisha government has taken note of the fire mishap. A direction has been issued to the Sambalpur Collector to form an inquiry committee and submit a report in this regard. If the factory authorities or any government official is found responsible for the incident during the inquiry, stringent action will be taken against them.

Earlier on Tuesday, several teams visited the mishap site for investigation. The department of Factories and Boilers also issued a notice to the gutkha manufacturing unit to stop the operation of the pouch-making machine after officials found that fire safety norms were violated. Hydrant pipelines, which are mandatory for units dealing with hazardous and chemical substances to prevent outbreaks and spread of fire, had not been installed in the factory.

The investigation also revealed that the employees were working in a closed chamber without any safety gear when the fire mishap took place. Police have registered a case against the owner of the gutkha manufacturing unit Vaibabh Pandey and the factory management under sections 285 , 287, 337, 338 and 34 of the IPC.

Of the 28 workers who suffered burn injuries in the mishap, 11 are still undergoing treatment at Ispat General Hospital, Rourkela and the condition of three of them is critical.