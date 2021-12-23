STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha night temperatures to rise in next 48 hours

People can expect some respite from the prevailing chilly conditions as the cold wave may enter into a break spell and night temperature is likely to rise in Odisha after 48 hours.

Published: 23rd December 2021 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 11:12 AM

Passengers wait for train on a cold Wednesday at Bhubaneswar railway station, Dec 22, 2021.

Passengers wait for train on a cold Wednesday at Bhubaneswar railway station, Dec 22, 2021 (Photo | IRFANA)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  People can expect some respite from the prevailing chilly conditions as the cold wave may enter into a broken spell and night temperature is likely to rise in Odisha after 48 hours. India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said the minimum temperature is expected to gradually rise by 2 degrees Celsius (C) to 4 degrees C in Odisha as the flow of northerly and north-westerly winds will weaken towards the State.

“Apart from the weakening of northerly and north-westerly winds, a western disturbance will also be a factor behind rise in minimum temperature in Odisha,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist, Umasankar Das. Few pockets in the State may also witness rainfall in the last week of December under the influence of the western disturbance.

Meanwhile, the regional Met office has issued a cold wave warning at isolated places in Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Sonepur, Kalahandi, Balangir, Kandhamal, Nuapada and Nabarangpur districts on Thursday morning.

Similarly, cold wave conditions are likely to prevail at one or two places in Sonepur, Balangir, Kalahandi, Nuapada and Nabarangpur districts on Thursday night and Friday morning. On Wednesday, 17 places in Odisha recorded less than 10 degrees C and Phulbani was the coldest at 3.6 degrees C. 

