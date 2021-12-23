Odisha Omicron case contact tracing underway, villagers’ samples collected

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A day after a foreign returnee was detected with Omicron in Naugaon block, health officials on Wednesday advised members of three families of Kuruki, Gobarikula and Deriki villages to remain in home isolation.

Those advised for isolation include families of the infected Qatar returnee in Kuruki, the driver of Gobarikula who brought him from Bhubaneswar airport to his village and the vehicle owner in Deriki.

Health personnel also carried out contact tracing in the three villages. Swab samples of 100 villagers including members of the three families have been collected for test.

In-charge chief district medical officer (CDMO) Khetrabasi Das said two health teams have been engaged in contact tracing. Families of the infected person, the driver and the car owner have been asked to isolate themselves till the arrival of their test reports

“There is no need to panic. Precautionary measures have been put in place for the safety of villagers. Residents of the three villages have been advised to strictly adhere to Covid protocols,” the CDMO added.

The 43-year-old infected person arrived in Delhi from Qatar, where he works in a private company as an engineer, on December 15. The same day, he reached Bhubaneswar and went to his native village in a car.

After developing mild symptoms like cough, body pain and weakness, he was admitted to Paradip Covid hospital. His sample was sequenced at the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) in Bhubaneswar and found with the super mutant variant of Covid on Tuesday.