STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Omicron case contact tracing underway, villagers’ samples collected

Those advised for isolation include families of the infected Qatar returnee in Kuruki, the driver of Gobarikula who brought him from Bhubaneswar airport to his village and the vehicle owner in Deriki.

Published: 23rd December 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Four syringes and a screen displaying the word 'Omicron', the name of the new covid 19 variant.

Four syringes and a screen displaying the word 'Omicron', the name of the new covid 19 variant. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A day after a foreign returnee was detected with Omicron in Naugaon block, health officials on Wednesday advised members of three families of Kuruki, Gobarikula and Deriki villages to remain in home isolation.

Those advised for isolation include families of the infected Qatar returnee in Kuruki, the driver of Gobarikula who brought him from Bhubaneswar airport to his village and the vehicle owner in Deriki.

Health personnel also carried out contact tracing in the three villages. Swab samples of 100 villagers including members of the three families have been collected for test.

In-charge chief district medical officer (CDMO) Khetrabasi Das said two health teams have been engaged in contact tracing. Families of the infected person, the driver and the car owner have been asked to isolate themselves till the arrival of their test reports

“There is no need to panic. Precautionary measures have been put in place for the safety of villagers. Residents of the three villages have been advised to strictly adhere to Covid protocols,” the CDMO added.

The 43-year-old infected person arrived in Delhi from Qatar, where he works in a private company as an engineer, on December 15. The same day, he reached Bhubaneswar and went to his native village in a car. 
After developing mild symptoms like cough, body pain and weakness, he was admitted to Paradip Covid hospital. His sample was sequenced at the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) in Bhubaneswar and found with the super mutant variant of Covid on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Omicron cases Odisha Covid cases Odisha government Odisha international traveller Omicron
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp