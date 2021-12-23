STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Vaccination teams take water route to 22 Ganjam villages that hitherto are unvaccinated

Twenty-two villages in three gram panchayats of Ankuli, Tumba and Buratal under Patrapur block have reportedly not yet been vaccinated as there are no roads to these places.

Published: 23rd December 2021 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers crossing Baghalati reservoir on a boat to administer Covid vaccine to villagers of Ankuli panchayat in Ganjam district

Health workers crossing Baghalati reservoir on a boat to administer Covid vaccine to villagers of Ankuli panchayat in Ganjam district (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Twenty-two villages in three gram panchayats of Ankuli, Tumba and Buratal under Patrapur block have reportedly not yet been vaccinated as there are no roads to these places. 

Now, with the impending fear of Omicron, health officials have started the vaccination drive since December 20 but not many are showing up to take the jab due to poor road connectivity. Faced with an uphill task, a few teams took the water route and administered vaccines to around 600 beneficiaries in 16 villages in the last three days. “We vaccinated villagers of Elgal, Baniabasa, Sirisiganda, Maduaguma, Beheraputu and Jharibada under Ankuli panchayat, besides Gudikhala, Dabuthali, Gudipadar, Soroda, Laida, Talabada, Mahisikhata and Badasachara in Buratal and Tumba panchayats using motorcycles after crossing two nullahs,” said Dr. Sambit Kumar Begroy, medical officer of Patrapur hospital. 

In the absence of pucca roads, villagers depend on country boats to cross Baghalati reservoir besides hilly and forest areas to reach the mainland. Begroy further added that lack of roads cannot be a reason for not vaccinating people and assured that rest of the villages will be covered in a few days.

In August this year, the district administration had engaged folk artists as well as various department officials in the area to spread awareness on vaccination. However, nothing materialised as villagers could not reach the vaccination centres.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Covid vaccination Odisha government Omicron variant Ganjam district
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp