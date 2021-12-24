Couple kills 70-yr-old, stuffs her body in sack

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 70-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by a couple for demanding the money she had lent to them in Kunjakothi village within Erasama police limits on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

The body of Tulasi Mandal, the victim, was found packed in a sack in the accused’s house on Thursday. The couple, Sanjay Das and his wife Sabita, besides their accomplice in the crime Bimbadhar Swain of Pachera village have been detained by police.

Sources said Tulasi used to lend money to villagers and received gold ornaments as mortgage. She also charged interest from borrowers. Tulasi’s neighbour Sanjay had borrowed some money from her but was not paying it back despite repeated demands. As the interest on the borrowed money mounted, it led to frequent quarrels between the duo.

On Wednesday, Sanjay invited Tulasi to his house on the pretext of paying her back the borrowed money. The woman went to Sanjay’s house at around 11.30 am. When she did not return home till night, family members suspected some foul play and informed local police about the incident.

The next morning, police went to the village and found Sanjay’s house locked. Some villagers peeped through the window and saw a blood-stained sack in a room. Police broke into the house and opened the sack only to find Tulasi’s body inside.

Sources said Sanjay, Sabita and Bimbadhar killed Tulasi with a chopper and packed her body inside a sack. The couple then went to their daughter’s place in Kendrapara to attend the birthday celebration of their grandson. They had planned to shift the body to an isolated place for cremation after returning from Kendrapara.

Basing on the FIR of Tulasi’s son Bhabesh, police registered a murder case and detained the accused. Erasama IIC Lizaranee Biswal said the couple and their accomplice are being interrogated. Police have seized a crowbar and chopper from their house. Investigation is on and the accused will be arrested, she added.