STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Newspaper hawkers in Odisha get Covid assistance

The government on Thursday provided Covid assistance and accident compensation to newspaper hawkers in the State as part of the process to include them in the social security net.

Published: 24th December 2021 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The government on Thursday, December 23, 2021, provided Covid assistance and accident compensation to newspaper hawkers in the State as part of the process to include them in the social security net. As many as 7,300 registered hawkers were given assistance of Rs 6,000 each. The total assistance of Rs 4.38 lakh will be borne from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). Stating that the hawkers are working amid challenges during the pandemic, the Chief Minister also announced accident compensation for them. In case of the death of a hawker in an accident, the government will pay Rs 2 lakh as compensation to the family.

Compensation of Rs 1 lakh will be paid to the family in case of natural death. If any hawker loses two parts of his/her body in a mishap, he/she will be entitled to compensation of Rs 80,000 and in case of loss of a single part, Rs 40,000. A detailed database of the hawkers has been prepared by the Information and Public Relations department, the Chief Minister said and added, they will be provided identity cards to facilitate their work. Besides, the government is planning to build work sheds for them at district levels.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Covid Odisha newspaper hawkers Odisha newspaper newspaper hawker newspaper assistance
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp