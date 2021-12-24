Newspaper hawkers in Odisha get Covid assistance

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The government on Thursday, December 23, 2021, provided Covid assistance and accident compensation to newspaper hawkers in the State as part of the process to include them in the social security net. As many as 7,300 registered hawkers were given assistance of Rs 6,000 each. The total assistance of Rs 4.38 lakh will be borne from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). Stating that the hawkers are working amid challenges during the pandemic, the Chief Minister also announced accident compensation for them. In case of the death of a hawker in an accident, the government will pay Rs 2 lakh as compensation to the family.

Compensation of Rs 1 lakh will be paid to the family in case of natural death. If any hawker loses two parts of his/her body in a mishap, he/she will be entitled to compensation of Rs 80,000 and in case of loss of a single part, Rs 40,000. A detailed database of the hawkers has been prepared by the Information and Public Relations department, the Chief Minister said and added, they will be provided identity cards to facilitate their work. Besides, the government is planning to build work sheds for them at district levels.