Odisha: Law Minister’s constituency dares Omicron wave fears

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The district administration does not seem to have learnt a lesson from the devastating second wave of Covid-19. With panchayat elections round the corner, political parties are leaving no stones unturned to attract huge crowds at meetings where the norms are violated with impunity. And, the administration has remained a silent spectator.

Apart from the usual inaugural and foundation stone laying ceremonies, workers’ meetings and ‘Mishrana Parba’ where political activists are welcomed to a new outfit are being organised regularly across the district. This apart, local legislators are organising programmes where smart health cards under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana and financial assistance to members of self-help groups are distributed.

Of the nine Assembly constituencies in the district, Mahanga, represented by Law Minister Pratap Jena has been witnessing such programmes daily. In the last 10 days, 15 programmes for distribution of smart health cards have been organised in the block.

The meetings where social distancing norms are thrown to the wind as beneficiaries jostle with each other for the smart health cards are often preceded by cultural programmes. While most of the participants do not wear masks, the ones who do are not bothered to wear them properly.

The police personnel deployed at the meeting places remain oblivious to the violations and do nothing to ensure social distancing. A BSKY beneficiary, who attended one such meeting in Mahanga said he is afraid he may be infected as he was caught in the rush for hours. He said the smart health cards can be handed over to the beneficiaries through gram panchayat officials at the formers’ doorsteps.

“We cannot understand the reason behind holding review meetings of members of SHGs formed under Mission Shakti and National Rural Livelihood Mission. Any financial assistance can be provided through credit linkage bank account,” said an SHG member on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, health experts said public meetings might spell disaster for the district if the administration does not act fast. Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani was not available for his comments on the issue.