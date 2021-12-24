STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Law Minister’s constituency dares Omicron wave fears

The district administration does not seem to have learnt a lesson from the devastating second wave of Covid-19.

Published: 24th December 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Despite the Omicron threat, the venue at Mahanga chock-a-block with women SHG members.

Despite the Omicron threat, the venue at Mahanga chock-a-block with women SHG members. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The district administration does not seem to have learnt a lesson from the devastating second wave of Covid-19. With panchayat elections round the corner, political parties are leaving no stones unturned to attract huge crowds at meetings where the norms are violated with impunity. And, the administration has remained a silent spectator.

Apart from the usual inaugural and foundation stone laying ceremonies, workers’ meetings and ‘Mishrana Parba’ where political activists are welcomed to a new outfit are being organised regularly across the district. This apart, local legislators are organising programmes where smart health cards under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana and financial assistance to members of self-help groups are distributed. 

Of the nine Assembly constituencies in the district, Mahanga, represented by Law Minister Pratap Jena has been witnessing such programmes daily. In the last 10 days, 15 programmes for distribution of smart health cards have been organised in the block. 

The meetings where social distancing norms are thrown to the wind as beneficiaries jostle with each other for the smart health cards are often preceded by cultural programmes. While most of the participants do not wear masks, the ones who do are not bothered to wear them properly. 

The police personnel deployed at the meeting places remain oblivious to the violations and do nothing to ensure social distancing. A BSKY beneficiary, who attended one such meeting in Mahanga said he is afraid he may be infected as he was caught in the rush for hours. He said the smart health cards can be handed over to the beneficiaries through gram panchayat officials at the formers’ doorsteps. 

“We cannot understand the reason behind holding review meetings of members of SHGs formed under Mission Shakti and National Rural Livelihood Mission. Any financial assistance can be provided through credit linkage bank account,” said an SHG member on condition of anonymity. 

Meanwhile, health experts said public meetings might spell disaster for the district if the administration does not act fast. Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani was not available for his comments on the issue. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pratap Jena Law Minister Odisha Omicron Odisha Covid
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp