Odisha: Police release all arrested scribes, register their FIR 

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Five journalists, arrested on the basis of the complaint of three doctors of Korukonda community health centre (CHC) in Malkangiri, were released by police on bail on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

The FIR of the scribes against the doctors was also registered under sections 294, 323, 506 and 34 of IPC. Additional SP Balabhadra Deep and Model police IIC Rama Prasad Nag reached the protest site on the day and handed over a copy of their FIR to the agitating journalists after which they called off the stir.

On December 17, the five journalists had gone to the CHC to report on issues faced by patients when some doctors apparently stopped them, leading to a scuffle that was telecast on a news channel. Doctors then lodged an FIR against the scribes for obstructing them in discharging their duty and assault, leading to police picking them up from their houses at midnight. This evoked large-scale protest with journalists from neighbouring states staging dharna in front of the district police office.