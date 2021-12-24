STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Omicron: Religious places closed for 5 days in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

Amid the Omicron scare, the Jagatsinghpur administration has decided to close all religious institutions in the district for five days.

Published: 24th December 2021 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Puri's Jagannath temple

Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Amid the Omicron scare, the Jagatsinghpur administration has decided to close all religious institutions in the district for five days.

As per the notification issued on Thursday, December 23, 2021, all temples, mosques, churches and other religious places will be closed on December 25, 26 and 31 besides January 1 and 2. However, all rituals will be performed by servitors amid strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, the district administration heaved a sigh of relief after 35 persons, who had come in contact with the Omicron infected Qatar returnee of Naugaon’s Kurki village, tested negative for Covid-19.

After the 43-year-old foreign returnee was detected with Omicron, health officials had collected swab samples of 35 persons, including families of the infected person, the driver who brought him from Bhubaneswar airport and the vehicle owner, of Kuruki, Gobarikula and Deriki villages. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagatsinghpur Omicron Odisha Omicron Temple closed
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp