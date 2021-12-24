Omicron: Religious places closed for 5 days in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Amid the Omicron scare, the Jagatsinghpur administration has decided to close all religious institutions in the district for five days.

As per the notification issued on Thursday, December 23, 2021, all temples, mosques, churches and other religious places will be closed on December 25, 26 and 31 besides January 1 and 2. However, all rituals will be performed by servitors amid strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, the district administration heaved a sigh of relief after 35 persons, who had come in contact with the Omicron infected Qatar returnee of Naugaon’s Kurki village, tested negative for Covid-19.

After the 43-year-old foreign returnee was detected with Omicron, health officials had collected swab samples of 35 persons, including families of the infected person, the driver who brought him from Bhubaneswar airport and the vehicle owner, of Kuruki, Gobarikula and Deriki villages.