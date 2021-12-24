STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa HC adjourns Mamita Meher case to Jan 28

A single judge Bench of Justice Biswajit Mohanty adjourned the matter after perusing the status report which was submitted in a sealed cover.

Published: 24th December 2021 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court.

Orissa High Court.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday, December 23, 2021, adjourned hearing on a petition seeking fast-tracking of the investigation into the Mamita Meher murder case to January 28 with the filing of a status report on the police probe.

A single judge Bench of Justice Biswajit Mohanty adjourned the matter after perusing the status report which was submitted in a sealed cover. The State Counsel also informed the court that in order to ensure transparency in the case of such sensitive nature, the State government had entrusted former District Judge ABS Naidu with the job of monitoring the investigation.  

The Court was hearing the petition filed by Mamita’s father Suchandra Meher and brother Banti. Senior advocate Pradipta Mohanty who appeared on behalf of the petitioners strongly opposed the intervention petitions questioning the locus standi of the organisations which had filed them.

Earlier Kalahandi Meher Samaj had filed an intervention petition. Another intervention petition was filed by Bharatiya Bikash Parishad on Thursday. Justice Mohanty said both the petitions will be taken up on the next date to consider their maintainability.

Mamita, a 26-year-old teacher of Sunshine English Medium School at Mahaling in Kalahandi was killed on October 8. Her charred body was found buried in an under-construction stadium near the school. Police arrested Gobind Sahu, president of the managing committee of the school as accused in the murder case on October 19. He has since been in judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa HC Orissa High Court Mamita Meher case Mamita Meher murder
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp