Orissa HC Chief Justice inaugurates three courts

Justice Arindam Sinha said the inauguration of the family court at Deogarh had fulfilled the long-cherished demand of the locals.

Published: 24th December 2021

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Orissa High Court Chief Justice S Muralidhar inaugurated two family courts - one at Deogarh and another at Jharsuguda - and Court of Additional District & Sessions Judge at Kantamal in Boudh district through video-conferencing on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Justice called upon the judges of the family courts to exercise their skills in disposal of cases by prioritising mediation and conciliation in the best interests of the children and families. 

The Chief Justice also hoped that the new court at Kantamal would meet the expectations of the local people for fair and speedy justice which depends upon the whole-hearted efforts of both the Bar and the Bench.

Justice Arindam Sinha said the inauguration of the family court at Deogarh had fulfilled the long-cherished demand of the locals. Justice KR Mohapatra said that the purpose of the family court can be achieved by the united and consolidated efforts of Bar members and presiding officers and pave the way for disposal of more cases.

