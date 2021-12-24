STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Students to be taught ‘Sanskaar’ in Odisha colleges from January

The principals were directed to earmark a classroom or auditorium as Juba Sanskaar classroom with facilities to play audio-visual films.

Published: 24th December 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

education , Students

Representational image.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a move towards character building of students, the Higher Education department on Thursday, December 23, 2021, announced to introduce a non-academic programme ‘Juba Sanskaar’ in all under-graduate (UG) and post-graduate (PG) colleges and universities from the start of the coming year.

While the programme will be conducted in classroom mode and referred to as Juba Sanskaar classes, there will be no assessment and evaluation or credit points attached to it, said Higher Education Secretary Saswat Mishra in a letter to principals of all UG and PG colleges.

The classes (one period of standard duration) to begin from the first week of January, will be held for all UG and PG semesters mandatorily once a month where audio-visual films on various character-building topics would be shown to students. These topics include staying away from drugs, tobacco, imbibing patriotism/volunteerism, developing a  sense of respect towards women and senior citizens, among others.

The principals were directed to earmark a classroom or auditorium as Juba Sanskaar classroom with facilities to play audio-visual films. Three teachers of either NSS, YRC or NCC background will be appointed as nodal teachers to facilitate the programme. The nodal teachers will work under the guidance of a senior teacher designated as coordinator for the programme. Although this is not an academic programme, attendance of the students will be taken.

Last week, the department announced the introduction of a course on ‘Ethics and Values’ from this academic year which would carry six credits - one credit per semester. The UG course has a total of six semesters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Juba Sanskaar Odisha higher education Odisha college
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp