Following HC orders, Odisha government draft list keeps ZP chief seats in 10 districts unreserved

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Friday re-notified the draft list of reservations for the post of Zilla Parishad (ZP) presidents following the recent direction of the High Court to issue fresh draft notification on the reservation of seats.

As per the notification issued by the Panchayati Raj department on Friday, ZP chief posts have been kept unreserved in 10 districts and reserved for scheduled tribes (ST) in seven districts and for scheduled caste (SC) in five districts. The ZP president post has been kept reserved for ST candidate in Nabarangpur, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh, reserved for ST woman in Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri and Rayagada.

Similarly, the chief post has been reserved for SC candidate in Jagatsinghpur and Bhadrak, and for SC woman in Kendrapara, Boudh and Jajpur. Altogether 50 pc of seats (15 districts) have been booked for women candidates from different categories. The seats have been kept unreserved in Angul, Cuttack, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Gajapati, Deogarh, Nayagarh, Bargarh, Balasore and Sonepur.