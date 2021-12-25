‘Ganjam Tiger’ Ram Krushna Patnaik passes away at 81

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former minister and a prominent political figure of the State Ram Krushna Patnaik passed away on Friday. Patnaik was unwell for some time and under treatment at a private hospital here. He was 81.

A six-time legislator from the Kodala Assembly constituency in Ganjam district, Patnaik had handled several important portfolios as a minister, including finance, rural development and agriculture. He was the Leader of Opposition in Odisha Legislative Assembly from February 22, 1998, to November 11, 1998.

Popularly known as the ‘Ganjam tiger’, Patnaik was at his best during debates in the Assembly. He was known for his eloquence and knowledge in parliamentary practices. Patnaik made his debut in the Assembly in 1971 and was inducted as a cabinet minister in the Biswanath Das ministry with health and family planning portfolio. He was elected from the Kodala constituency again in 1977 on a Janata Party ticket, in 1985, 1990 and 1995 on Janata Dal ticket and in 2000 on a BJD ticket.

The senior leader served as a minister in the ministries of both Biju Patnaik and Naveen Patnaik. He was minister for finance, rural development and agriculture in Biju Patnaik’s ministry from 1990 to 1995. He joined the Naveen Patnaik ministry in 2000 and served in finance, agriculture, and planning and coordination till he fell out with the leadership and quit BJD in 2002.

After resigning from the BJD, Patnaik joined Congress. However, he again quit Congress to join BJP in the run up to the 2014 elections along with his wife Kumudini Patnaik, a former MP from Aska constituency and daughter Anita.

Describing him as a popular leader and efficient administrator, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that he played a key role in the development of Ganjam and Odisha. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP national vice president Baijayant Panda, president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Niranjan Patnaik and leaders cutting across party lines condoled his demise.