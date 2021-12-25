STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Govindpur villagers change mind, to support JSW Steel

Nearly 30 residents of Govindpur led by village chief Prafulla Mohanty attended a meeting at Paradip circuit house on request of  SP Singh, and highlighted various issues. 

Published: 25th December 2021 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

The main road in Dhinkia dug up by villagers protesting the JSW project

The main road in Dhinkia dug up by villagers protesting the JSW project (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Two days after residents of Govindpur in Dhinkia panchayat took an oath to protest the JSW steel project over the demolition of betel vines by the administration, they changed their mind and agreed to cooperate with the steel plant activities with the intervention of SP Akhileshwar Singh on Friday.

Nearly 30 residents of Govindpur led by village chief Prafulla Mohanty attended a meeting at Paradip circuit house on the request of  SP Singh, and highlighted various issues. 

The villagers demanded demolition of nearly 22 betel vineyards which had not been included during land acquisition for Posco and deprived the growers of compensation. They also insisted on a hike in compensation from Rs 17,500 a decimal to Rs 20,000 and withdrawal of police forces from Govindpur area. Some of their other demands included job opportunities for unemployed youths in the locality besides sustenance allowance for ration card holders and betel vine labourers. 

“After discussion with police and JSW officials, the longstanding demands were finalised by the SP’s intervention. Villagers of Govindpur have decided to cooperate with the administration for expediting the steel plant activities,” the village chief said.

Interestingly, while police and JSW officials participated in the meeting, district administration authorities including the Collector and ADM Paradip were conspicuous by their absence. Meanwhile, there was no sign of normalcy in Dhinkia. Connecting roads have apparently been dug up and Singh said strict action will be taken against those involved in severing the route.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhinkia Panchayat JSW Steel Plant Paradip district administration Govindpur Betel Vines
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp