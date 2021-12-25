Govindpur villagers change mind, to support JSW Steel

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Two days after residents of Govindpur in Dhinkia panchayat took an oath to protest the JSW steel project over the demolition of betel vines by the administration, they changed their mind and agreed to cooperate with the steel plant activities with the intervention of SP Akhileshwar Singh on Friday.

Nearly 30 residents of Govindpur led by village chief Prafulla Mohanty attended a meeting at Paradip circuit house on the request of SP Singh, and highlighted various issues.

The villagers demanded demolition of nearly 22 betel vineyards which had not been included during land acquisition for Posco and deprived the growers of compensation. They also insisted on a hike in compensation from Rs 17,500 a decimal to Rs 20,000 and withdrawal of police forces from Govindpur area. Some of their other demands included job opportunities for unemployed youths in the locality besides sustenance allowance for ration card holders and betel vine labourers.

“After discussion with police and JSW officials, the longstanding demands were finalised by the SP’s intervention. Villagers of Govindpur have decided to cooperate with the administration for expediting the steel plant activities,” the village chief said.

Interestingly, while police and JSW officials participated in the meeting, district administration authorities including the Collector and ADM Paradip were conspicuous by their absence. Meanwhile, there was no sign of normalcy in Dhinkia. Connecting roads have apparently been dug up and Singh said strict action will be taken against those involved in severing the route.