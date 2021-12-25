STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha government restricts Christmas, New Year celebrations

While marriages in adherence to the Covid guidelines are allowed, receptions and ancillary functions have been prohibited.

Christmas celebrations

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the super mutant Omicron variant has turned out to be a cause of concern, the State government on Friday imposed restrictions on Christmas and New Year celebrations. The restrictions will remain in force on December 25 and from December 31 to January 2.

In a fresh guideline, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) said that the Christmas celebration will be limited to churches with a maximum of 50 persons joining the mass by strictly following Covid-19 protocols and any other specific conditions imposed by the district collectors and municipal commissioners taking into consideration the local situation.

Besides, zero-night celebration, welcome to new year events in hotels, clubs, restaurants, parks, convention halls, kalyan mandaps have been banned across the State. The government has also banned community feasts, social gatherings and rallies during the period.

While marriages in adherence to the Covid guidelines are allowed, receptions and ancillary functions have been prohibited. Stating that conducting funeral rites by following the Covid protocols will be allowed, the SRC warned that there will be strict vigilance on crowding and gathering during these occasions. The SRC asked the district collectors and municipal commissioners to strictly implement the guidelines.

Guidelines

  • Christmas mass at churches to be limited to 50 persons
  • No Zero Night celebrations, community feasts 
  • No social gatherings, rallies
  • Marriages allowed but receptions and ancillary functions prohibited during the period
  • Funeral rites by following the Covid protocols will be allowed
